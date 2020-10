Nokia Threat Intelligence Report Warns Of Rising Cyberattacks On Internet-Connected Devices Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Cyberattacks on internet-connected devices continue to rise at an alarming rate due to poor security protections and cybercriminals use of automated tools to exploit these vulnerabilities, according to the latest Nokia Threat Intelligence Report.



The report found that Internet-connected, or IoT, devices now make up roughly 33%...

