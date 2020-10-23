|
Suga to declare Japan will go carbon neutral by 2050 in policy speech
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to pledge a cut in greenhouse-gas emissions in Japan to net zero by 2050 in his first policy speech...
