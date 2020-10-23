Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Suga to declare Japan will go carbon neutral by 2050 in policy speech

Upworthy Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to pledge a cut in greenhouse-gas emissions in Japan to net zero by 2050 in his first policy speech...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Yoshihide Suga becomes new Japan PM, who is he? | Oneindia News [Video]

Yoshihide Suga becomes new Japan PM, who is he? | Oneindia News

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's successor has been named. Yoshihide Suga has been elected as Japan's new leader after Abe announced his resignation due to deteriorating health. Suga used to be Abe's right..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Post-Abe agenda: Suga says Japan to go carbon-free by 2050

 TOKYO (AP) — Japan will achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared Monday in his first policy speech as leader, outlining an...
SeattlePI.com

Post-Abe agenda: Suga says Japan to go carbon-free by 2050

Post-Abe agenda: Suga says Japan to go carbon-free by 2050 Japan will achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared Monday in his first policy speech as leader, outlining an ambitious...
WorldNews


Tweets about this