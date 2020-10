Backup Poll Workers Still Needed In Key States Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Watch VideoWhile scores of volunteers around the country have answered the call to help staff polling places this election during a pandemic, at least three pivotal states are still looking for more backup poll workers.



"Someone who attends training, knowing and being willing to go anywhere in the county that may need them...

