You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Legal, Activist Communities React To George Floyd Case Updates



Christiane Cordero reports on the latest George Floyd case updates. (2:23)WCCO This Morning - Oct. 23, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:23 Published 10 hours ago Former SEPTA Police Sergeant Charged In Alleged Baton Attack On Protesters During Protests On May 30



A former transit police sergeant accused of hitting two protesters with his baton became on Thursday the third Philadelphia officer to be charged with assault and related offenses stemming from.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:42 Published 1 day ago George Floyd Case: Judge Keeps Derek Chauvin’s Most Serious Murder Charge, Drops 3rd-Degree Murder



The judge in the George Floyd case has dropped one of the murder charges for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who continues to face a more serious murder charge. The charges for the.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this