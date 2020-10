News24.com | Biden pledges free Covid vaccine for 'everyone' in US if elected Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Democrat Joe Biden said Friday that if elected president he would mandate Covid-19 vaccines be free for all Americans, part of a national strategy to "get ahead" of the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

