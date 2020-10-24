Global  
 

Joe Biden pledges free COVID-19 vaccines for all if elected

Mid-Day Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said that if he is elected in the November 3 election, he will make Covid-19 vaccines free for all Americans. "Once we have a safe and effective vaccine, it has to be free to everyone -- whether or not you're insured," Xinhua news agency quoted Biden as saying during a speech in...
