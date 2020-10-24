Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More Than One Million People Could Lose Power in CA to Prevent Fires

Newsy Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
More Than One Million People Could Lose Power in CA to Prevent FiresWatch VideoMore than one million people in California could lose power as the state prepares for hot, windy weather bringing extreme fire dangers.

Pacific Gas & Electric says it may black out most of its customers in the San Francisco Bay Area from Sunday into Tuesday amid the area's red flag warnings.

PG&E says this...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: More Than 49 Million People Have Already Voted. How It Compares To Previous Turnouts

More Than 49 Million People Have Already Voted. How It Compares To Previous Turnouts 01:14

 Over 49 million people have already voted in the 2020 election. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on how this turnout compares to previous elections.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Recontextualizing Context In Real-Time: Illuma’s Mason [Video]

Recontextualizing Context In Real-Time: Illuma’s Mason

LONDON -- Contextual ad targeting is emerging as an antidote to the narrowing playing field for ad targeting technologies - but what if "context" is not what you think? GDPR, CCPA, the deprecation of..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:45Published
Waka Flocka Flame Under Fire For Insinuating Donald Trump Was A Better President Than Barack Obama [Video]

Waka Flocka Flame Under Fire For Insinuating Donald Trump Was A Better President Than Barack Obama

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:33Published
California utility may cut power to 1 million people [Video]

California utility may cut power to 1 million people

Pacific Gas & Electric may cut power to over 1 million people on Sunday to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires as extreme fire weather returns to the region, the utility announced Friday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

More than 1 million Californians could lose power Sunday amid the windiest, driest conditions of the year

 Pacific Gas and Electric may cut power to more than 1 million people in Northern and Central California amid extreme fire weather
Upworthy

PG&E to Cut Power to More Than 1 Million People in California

 Pacific Gas & Electric says move will prevent the chance of sparking wildfires as extreme fire weather returns to the region
VOA News


Tweets about this