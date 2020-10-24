|
More Than One Million People Could Lose Power in CA to Prevent Fires
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoMore than one million people in California could lose power as the state prepares for hot, windy weather bringing extreme fire dangers.
Pacific Gas & Electric says it may black out most of its customers in the San Francisco Bay Area from Sunday into Tuesday amid the area's red flag warnings.
PG&E says this...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this