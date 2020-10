Trump Says If Biden Wins, Seniors Will Have No AC During Summer



Donald Trump said on Friday that Joe Biden's energy plans would be a disaster. He said it would result in seniors not having air conditioning in the summer. Trump made his comment at a sprawling.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 9 minutes ago

Trump votes in Florida



President Donald Trump voted in his adopted home of Florida before hitting the campaign trail for rallies in three swing states on Saturday, joining more than 54 million Americans who have cast early.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:30 Published 10 minutes ago