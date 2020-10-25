Sacha Baron Cohen hits back at Donald Trump after he calls Borat star a 'creep'

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Clip - Pregnancy Center
Plot synopsis: Follow-up film to the 2006 comedy centering on the real-life adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named Borat.
Director: Jason Woliner
Writers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer See more »
Stars:...
EW Critic at Large, Leah Greenblatt, discusses what fans can expect from the new 'Borat' sequel, Sacha Baron Cohen's commitment to the role and the film's social commentary, plus EW staffers pick their..
Credit: Entertainment Weekly Duration: 04:17Published