Biden vs. Trump: Live Updates for the 2020 Election

[NFA] Trailing in national opinion polls, President Donald Trump again attacked U.S. election mechanics on Tuesday, saying it would be “inappropriate” to take extra time to count the tens of millions of ballots cast by mail in his race against Democrat Joe Biden. Gavino Garay reports.
A new national poll from UMass Amherst shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 9% lead over President Donald Trump – a margin that the poll indicates Trump is unlikely to make up before Election..
After chaotic scenes from the first face-off between US President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden, the two are squaring off for the final election debate.... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Brisbane Times •CBS 2 •FOXNews.com
Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to lead President Trump in national polling, although the race has tightened to a seven-point lead for Biden, down... FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS 2 •The Age