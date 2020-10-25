Sen. Murkowski Shifts, Says She Will Confirm Barrett for Supreme Court Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

"While I oppose the process that has led us to this point. I do not hold it against her as an individual who has navigated the gantlet with grace, skill and humility," Watch VideoSen. Lisa Murkowski announced Saturday she will vote to support Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court, *signaling a turnabout.*"While I oppose the process that has led us to this point. I do not hold it against her as an individual who has navigated the gantlet with grace, skill and humility,"


