Sen. Murkowski Shifts, Says She Will Confirm Barrett for Supreme Court
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoSen. Lisa Murkowski announced Saturday she will vote to support Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court, *signaling a turnabout.*
"While I oppose the process that has led us to this point. I do not hold it against her as an individual who has navigated the gantlet with grace, skill and humility,"...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Judge Amy Coney Barrett advances to full senate 00:24
The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett's supreme court nomination to the full senate. Democrats were planning to boycott today's vote by not showing up.
