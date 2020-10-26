Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Melbourne lockdown to end on October 28

New Zealand Herald Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced "now is the time to open up", with lockdown finally coming to an end in Melbourne at midnight tomorrow. In a statement, Andrews confirmed the long-awaited news, with Melbourne set to...
News video: Melbourne celebrates end of four-month lockdown

Melbourne celebrates end of four-month lockdown 01:28

 Australia's second largest city, Melbourne, has emerged from a near four-monthlockdown due to coronavirus, with restaurants, cafes and bars reopening andoutdoor contact sports resuming.

