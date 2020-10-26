|
Vladimir Putin Sees Nothing 'Criminal' In Hunter Biden's Ukraine Work
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoRussian President Vladimir Putin has openly disagreed with President Trump's debate claims about Hunter Biden.
President Trump has blasted Democratic opponent Joe Biden for his son's alleged unethical ties in the region. There's been no evidence to support the claims. Joe Biden has dismissed them as...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this