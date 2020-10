You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10-26-20 5PM



Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:52 Published 2 hours ago The Week In Weather Includes Record Snowfall And Hurricanes



The Week In Weather Includes Record Snowfall And Hurricanes Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:50 Published 10 hours ago Tropical Storm Saudel brings heavy rain and flash floods to Vietnam



Tropical storm Saudel landed in Quang Tri in Vietnam bringing heavy rain and flash floods.In the video, trees were blown down and houses were damaged. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 04:09 Published 11 hours ago

Tweets about this