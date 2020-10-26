|
US election: 'Pinnacle of self-dealing' - Donald Trump plans election night party at his own hotel
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has his eye on hosting an election night party at his own hotel in the nation's capital.Over the weekend, the campaign pushed out fundraising emails in the President's name offering donors the chance to...
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
President Trump Implies He'll Fire Dr. Fauci After ElectionPresident Trump gave his Florida rally crowd what they wanted -- a strong suggestion he's going to send Dr. Anthony Fauci packing after the election. Trump was..
TMZ.com
All eyes on Pennsylvania ahead of Election DayAn estimated more than 2.3 million Pennsylvanians have voted ahead of Election Day. The candidates are focusing on the state, which could play a major role in..
CBS News
Election Live Updates: Trump and Biden make last-minute appeal on eve of electionBiden and Trump are barnstorming key battleground states in an final blitz before Election Day.
CBS News
President Trump blasts Dr. Anthony Fauci after he criticizes the administration's COVID-19 responseIn a late night speech two days before the November 3 election, President Trump criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci and appeared to openly ponder firing him after the..
CBS News
'I appreciate the advice': After crowd chants 'Fire Fauci!' Trump says to wait until after the election"Let me wait 'til a little bit after the election, please," Trump told the crowd, which had started a resounding chant of "fire Fauci!"
USATODAY.com
