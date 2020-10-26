Global  
 

US election: 'Pinnacle of self-dealing' - Donald Trump plans election night party at his own hotel

New Zealand Herald Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
US election: 'Pinnacle of self-dealing' - Donald Trump plans election night party at his own hotelUS President Donald Trump has his eye on hosting an election night party at his own hotel in the nation's capital.Over the weekend, the campaign pushed out fundraising emails in the President's name offering donors the chance to...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump campaigns in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Donald Trump campaigns in Allentown, Pennsylvania 01:21

 President Donald Trump holds a rally in Allentown, in swing statePennsylvania. With eight days to go until voters go to the polls Mr Trump toldsupporters Mr Biden wants to disassemble the US oil industry.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump Implies He'll Fire Dr. Fauci After Election

 President Trump gave his Florida rally crowd what they wanted -- a strong suggestion he's going to send Dr. Anthony Fauci packing after the election. Trump was..
TMZ.com

All eyes on Pennsylvania ahead of Election Day

 An estimated more than 2.3 million Pennsylvanians have voted ahead of Election Day. The candidates are focusing on the state, which could play a major role in..
CBS News

Election Live Updates: Trump and Biden make last-minute appeal on eve of election

 Biden and Trump are barnstorming key battleground states in an final blitz before Election Day.
CBS News

President Trump blasts Dr. Anthony Fauci after he criticizes the administration's COVID-19 response

 In a late night speech two days before the November 3 election, President Trump criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci and appeared to openly ponder firing him after the..
CBS News

'I appreciate the advice': After crowd chants 'Fire Fauci!' Trump says to wait until after the election

 "Let me wait 'til a little bit after the election, please," Trump told the crowd, which had started a resounding chant of "fire Fauci!"
USATODAY.com

You're Fired! Trump Suggests Fauci Out After Election [Video]

You're Fired! Trump Suggests Fauci Out After Election

President Donald Trump responds to supporters suggesting he fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published
NFL Legend Brett Favre Endorses Donald Trump for President [Video]

NFL Legend Brett Favre Endorses Donald Trump for President

Former Green Bay Packer quarterback Brett Favre made his endorsement on Twitter.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
How to follow election night results [Video]

How to follow election night results

How to follow election night results

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:58Published

Crowd chants Fire Fauci, Trump says after election

 President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, after Tuesday's election. Trump made the...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TMZ.com

Trump told supporters he plans to fire Fauci after Election Day, as their feud deepens and the US virus outbreak continues to spiral

 "Let me wait until a little bit after the election," Trump said in response to chants of "fire Fauci" from supporters at a rally in Florida.
Business Insider

U.S. presidential election | Trump and Biden seek battleground state votes on last full day of campaign

 The incumbent Donald Trump trails Democrat Joe Biden in national opinion polls ahead of Tuesday's Election Day.
Hindu Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS News

