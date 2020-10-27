U.S. Senate confirms Barrett 52-48 as Supreme Court justice
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, with the White House…
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed and sworn in on Monday. Barrett is now a Supreme Court Justice. According to CNN, Barrett could serve three-decades or longer. The conditions under which Barrett is serving are unprecedented. Her Senate vote of 52-48 was one of the closest in history. President Donald...
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been elected to serve a fourth term in the United States Senate. The South Carolina Republican defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, who shattered fundraising..