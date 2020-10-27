Global  
 

U.S. Senate confirms Barrett 52-48 as Supreme Court justice

Japan Today Tuesday, 27 October 2020
The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, with the White House…
 Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed and sworn in on Monday. Barrett is now a Supreme Court Justice. According to CNN, Barrett could serve three-decades or longer. The conditions under which Barrett is serving are unprecedented. Her Senate vote of 52-48 was one of the closest in history. President Donald...

