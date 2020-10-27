Global  
 

News24.com | US elections: 20 former Republican attorneys endorse Biden, say Trump 'threatens rule of law'

News24 Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Twenty former Republican US attorneys accused President Donald Trump of threatening the rule of law.
 With just a week to go before Election Day, Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden held a 25-point lead over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in Maryland, the latest Gonzales College poll found.

