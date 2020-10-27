Global  
 

'The Midnight Sky' Trailer: George Clooney is the Last Man on Earth

Upworthy Tuesday, 27 October 2020
George Clooney leads a star-studded space epic that looks to the stars for humanity's salvation in Netflix's The Midnight Sky trailer.
 Netflix releases the new trailer for George Clooney's forthcoming film, TheMidnight Sky. The film, which is both directed by and stars Clooney, will beavailable to stream on Netflix on December 23, as well as being released inselect cinemas in the same month.

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix science fiction movie The Midnight Sky, directed by George Clooney. It stars George Clooney, Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo and Demián..

A Creepshow Animated Special - Official Trailer [HD] - A Shudder Original Two animated tales of terror: “Survivor Type,” based on the short story by Stephen King and adapted by Greg Nicotero,..

The son of George Floyd has told Sky's Noel Phillips he can't stop watching the video of his father's last moments alive.

‘The Midnight Sky’ Trailer: George Clooney Warns a Spaceship Not to Return to Earth in Netflix Sci-Fi Film (Video) In Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi film, “The Midnight Sky,” George Clooney finds himself stuck in the Arctic, racing against time to prevent a spaceship from...
 Netflix's new George Clooney-directed, post-apocalyptic sci-fi has a trailer and it looks like Earth is in a pretty bad way.  Adapted from Lily...
