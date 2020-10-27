‘The Midnight Sky’ Trailer: George Clooney Warns a Spaceship Not to Return to Earth in Netflix Sci-Fi Film (Video) Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

In Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi film, “The Midnight Sky,” George Clooney finds himself stuck in the Arctic, racing against time to prevent a spaceship from returning to Earth after a mysterious global catastrophe has hit the planet.



Meanwhile, aboard the Ether, astronaut Felicity Jones and her crew wonder why there’s radio silence from the planet.



“The Midnight Sky,” the latest film in which Clooney both stars in and directs, is an adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel, “Good Morning, Midnight.” The emotional first look at the film — which you can see in the trailer above — shows his desperation.



“In our galaxy alone there are billions of stars. At least one of them has the potential to support life,” Clooney says in the trailer. “That’s why I have to contact them, before it’s too late.”



Judging from the voiceover and the video, it appears Clooney must warn the Ether from returning to Earth and find an inhabitable planet for its survivors instead.



*Also Read:* George Clooney Attached to Direct Adaptation of John Grisham's Baseball Novel 'Calico Joe,' Will Produce With Bob Dylan



“The Midnight Sky” is just one of many films that Netflix is releasing in a jam-packed awards season this year that also includes star-studded films like “Mank,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”



“The Midnight Sky” stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone. Netflix will release it both on its service and in theaters on Dec. 23.



Check out the trailer above.



