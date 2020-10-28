Global  
 

BBC removes Oscar Pistorius documentary trailer following criticism it ignored Reeva Steenkamp

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
BBC removes Oscar Pistorius documentary trailer following criticism it ignored Reeva SteenkampThe BBC has removed a documentary trailer about Oscar Pistorius, following criticism that it ignored his victim Reeva Steenkamp.A trailer for a documentary about the Paralympian's life and court case was pulled from social media...
