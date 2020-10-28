Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Typhoon Molave makes landfall in Vietnam in the aftermath of deadly floods

Upworthy Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Typhoon Molave made landfall just south of the Vietnamese resort city Da Nang on Wednesday, lashing the coast with powerful rains and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Typhoon Molave in Vietnem: 1.3 million people evacuated | Oneindia News

Typhoon Molave in Vietnem: 1.3 million people evacuated | Oneindia News 01:23

 Vietnam was braced for typhoon Molave which is the worst tropical storm to hit the country in 20 years. Typhoon Molave was expected to make landfall in Vietnam on Wednesday with wind speeds of upto 135 kph and will affect a very large area. This is the fourth storm to strike Vietnam in a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Car washed away by swollen river during typhoon in Laos [Video]

Car washed away by swollen river during typhoon in Laos

This is the terrifying moment a pickup truck was washed away by a swollen river during Typhoon Noul last week. The car's owner watched in dismay from the banks as his vehicle is slowly swept by the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:01Published
Fisherman rescued after capsizing in waves during Typhoon Noul [Video]

Fisherman rescued after capsizing in waves during Typhoon Noul

A fisherman is rescued after getting caught in rough seas during Typhoon Noul off the coast of Cambodia on September 18. The hapless sailor was capsized in the waves as the storm brought strong..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published
Heavy rain from Typhoon Noul batters northern Thailand [Video]

Heavy rain from Typhoon Noul batters northern Thailand

Heavy rain from the approaching Typhoon Noul batterred Ubon Ratchathani, northern Thailand on Thursday evening (September 17). The storm, which slammed into Vietnam's central coast after..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:24Published

Tweets about this