Typhoon Molave makes landfall in Vietnam in the aftermath of deadly floods

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Car washed away by swollen river during typhoon in Laos



This is the terrifying moment a pickup truck was washed away by a swollen river during Typhoon Noul last week. The car's owner watched in dismay from the banks as his vehicle is slowly swept by the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:01 Published on September 22, 2020 Fisherman rescued after capsizing in waves during Typhoon Noul



A fisherman is rescued after getting caught in rough seas during Typhoon Noul off the coast of Cambodia on September 18. The hapless sailor was capsized in the waves as the storm brought strong.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:48 Published on September 22, 2020 Heavy rain from Typhoon Noul batters northern Thailand



Heavy rain from the approaching Typhoon Noul batterred Ubon Ratchathani, northern Thailand on Thursday evening (September 17). The storm, which slammed into Vietnam's central coast after.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:24 Published on September 18, 2020

Tweets about this