Fighter jet intercepts plane, deployed flares at President Trump event in Arizona

Upworthy Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
A fighter jet intercepted a plane during President Trump’s rally in Bullhead City on Wednesday afternoon.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: President Trump speaks in Arizona today

President Trump speaks in Arizona today 00:21

 President Trump will host a Make America Great Again Rally in Bullhead City in Arizona. Doors open at 9 a.m., but the president is not expected to speak until noon.

US fighter jet intercepts aircraft near Trump rally, deploying signal flares

 An aircraft entered restricted air space over President Donald Trump's rally in Bullhead City, Arizona on Wednesday, leading to a...
