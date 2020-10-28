|
F-16 fighter jet intercepts plane near President Trump event in Bullhead City
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
An F-16 fighter jet intercepted a plane that was flying in a restricted area during President Trump's rally in Bullhead City Wednesday afternoon.
