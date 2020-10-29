Pakistan accepts role in Pulwama attack, hails it as achievement under Imran Khan government

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 26 minutes ago Pakistan minister calls #Pulwama a 'success', credits Imran Khan | Oneindia News 01:41 Pakistan minister Fawad Choudhary openly admitted to Pakistan's hand in the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were martyred. He says, to applause from his PTI colleagues, that the credit for Pulwama goes to PM Imran Khan and that Pulwama was a success for all Pakistanis. #Pulwama...