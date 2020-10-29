Global  
 

Pakistan accepts role in Pulwama attack, hails it as achievement under Imran Khan government

Mid-Day Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
In an official acknowledgement of its role in Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry boasted in National Assembly on Thursday that "Pulwama was achievement under leadership of Imran Khan" and that "Hindustan ko ghus ke maara hai".



#WATCH: Pakistan's Federal Minister Fawad Choudhry, in the National...
News video: Pakistan minister calls #Pulwama a 'success', credits Imran Khan | Oneindia News

Pakistan minister calls #Pulwama a 'success', credits Imran Khan | Oneindia News 01:41

 Pakistan minister Fawad Choudhary openly admitted to Pakistan's hand in the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were martyred. He says, to applause from his PTI colleagues, that the credit for Pulwama goes to PM Imran Khan and that Pulwama was a success for all Pakistanis. #Pulwama...

