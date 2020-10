Rescuers Look For Landslide Survivors After Typhoon Molave Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Watch VideoMore devastation in Vietnam from Typhoon Molave. Rescue teams are using heavy machinery to try to find survivors of landslides caused by all the rain.



Molave was one of the worst typhoons to hit the country in decades.



Watch VideoMore devastation in Vietnam from Typhoon Molave. Rescue teams are using heavy machinery to try to find survivors of landslides caused by all the rain.Molave was one of the worst typhoons to hit the country in decades.Landslides have killed around three dozen people in Vietnam and over 50 are still

