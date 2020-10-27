Protests Erupt Following Police Shooting In Philadelphia
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () Watch VideoWalter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by two Philadelphia police officers Monday. It was all caught on camera, and we want to warn you the footage you are about to see may be difficult to watch.
Police say Wallace was carrying a knife and walking toward the officers when they opened fire....
Dozens of police officers were injured and more than 30 people were arrested during protests in Philadelphia over the death of Walter Wallace, Jr.
