Protests Erupt Following Police Shooting In Philadelphia

Newsy Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoWalter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by two Philadelphia police officers Monday. It was all caught on camera, and we want to warn you the footage you are about to see may be difficult to watch.

Police say Wallace was carrying a knife and walking toward the officers when they opened fire....
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Protests After Police Shoot Black Man In Philadelphia

Protests After Police Shoot Black Man In Philadelphia 01:49

 Cellphone video captured the moments police shot and killed a man they said came at them with a large knife. CBS News' Jericka Duncan has the latest.

