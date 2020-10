This app can detect asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, say scientists Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that they say can distinguish asymptomatic COVID-19 patients from healthy individuals through their cough recordings, and show the results on a smartphone app.



Researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US found that people who are... 👓 View full article

