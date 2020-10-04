Speed Of Testing Critical In Success Of Contact Tracing Strategies To Slow COVID-19 Transmission – Analysis Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

What is the current status of COVID-19 pandemic? As on October 3, 2020 17:35 GMT, there were 34,995,770 cases and 1,035,553 deaths due to the disease worldwide. The impact of the disease has overwhelmed many countries in many fields. In countries where the number of confirmed COVID -19 cases is declining authorities are... What is the current status of COVID-19 pandemic? As on October 3, 2020 17:35 GMT, there were 34,995,770 cases and 1,035,553 deaths due to the disease worldwide. The impact of the disease has overwhelmed many countries in many fields. In countries where the number of confirmed COVID -19 cases is declining authorities are 👓 View full article

