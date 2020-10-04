Global  
 

Speed Of Testing Critical In Success Of Contact Tracing Strategies To Slow COVID-19 Transmission – Analysis

Eurasia Review Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Speed Of Testing Critical In Success Of Contact Tracing Strategies To Slow COVID-19 Transmission – AnalysisWhat is the current status of COVID-19 pandemic?  As on October 3, 2020 17:35 GMT, there were 34,995,770 cases and 1,035,553 deaths due to the disease worldwide. The impact of the disease has overwhelmed many countries in many fields. In countries where the number of confirmed COVID -19 cases is declining authorities are...
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Contact tracing remains important line of defense against infectious disease

Contact tracing remains important line of defense against infectious disease 02:08

 Like any other case, President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test will set into motion a series of events designed to determine who the president might have been in close contact with. That investigation, called contact tracing, is considered by many to be one of the best ways of handling outbreaks.

