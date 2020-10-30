Matthew McConaughey on , Brad and Jen Sexual Tension During 'Fast Times' Table Read

Global  
 

Upworthy Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
The actor also talks about Shia LaBeouf's wild performance, and the single line that helped him get into character for "Dazed & Confused."
