You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What The Trump Family Did At The First Presidential Debate That Left Chris Wallace 'Pissed Off'



Fox News host Chris Wallace moderated the first chaotic, shambolic presidential debate between President Donald Trump and opponent Joe Biden. Now, Business Insider reports Wallace says he was 'pissed.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 10 hours ago Trump To Vulnerable GOP Senators: It's Not You, It's Me. All Me.



As President Donald Trump crosses the country in a last-minute frenzy of campaign stumping, he's given short shrift to down-ballot Republican senators. Speaking in Arizona on Wednesday, CNN reports.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 3 days ago Reports Of Voter Intimidation At Polling Locations



President Donald Trump has vowed to send law enforcement to voting locations and called for his supporters to “go into the polls and watch very carefully.” Some people appear to be listening. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:11 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this