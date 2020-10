PJ Hannity: Michael Moore may be feeling 'deja vu' with warning about Biden's poll lead https://t.co/gzSVgqRYoz 35 minutes ago

James Cooper RT @coop22089074: Hannity: Michael Moore may be feeling 'deja vu' with warning about Biden's poll lead https://t.co/oxD6gY8i1u #FoxNews 2 hours ago

James Cooper Hannity: Michael Moore may be feeling 'deja vu' with warning about Biden's poll lead https://t.co/oxD6gY8i1u #FoxNews 2 hours ago

Susan Thomas 🤣🤣🤣 Hannity: Michael Moore may be feeling 'deja vu' with warning about Biden's poll lead https://t.co/5921y3XSnH 3 hours ago

Dawn Hargrove Hannity: Michael Moore may be feeling ‘deja vu’ with warning about Biden’s poll lead – Fox News https://t.co/xKyxllKCVU 3 hours ago

know what i mean Hannity: Michael Moore may be feeling 'deja vu' with warning about Biden's poll lead, if you know what i mean 3 hours ago