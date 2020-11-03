Vienna terror attack suspect sought to join Islamic State, no indication of second assailant, minister says
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () A 20-year-old Islamic extremist armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest rampaged through a Vienna nightlife district hours ahead of a coronavirus lockdown, fatally shooting four people before he was killed by police, Austrian authorities said Tuesday.
A terror attack in the Austrian capital left four victims dead, and a suspected attacker was shot dead by police, with authorities still determining whether there are other attackers on the run.View on euronews
A third person has died following a shooting in Vienna which authoritiesbelieve may have an Islamist link. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammertold reporters that two men and a woman have died from..
