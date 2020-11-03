Global  
 

Vienna terror attack suspect sought to join Islamic State, no indication of second assailant, minister says

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
A 20-year-old Islamic extremist armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest rampaged through a Vienna nightlife district hours ahead of a coronavirus lockdown, fatally shooting four people before he was killed by police, Austrian authorities said Tuesday.
 A terror attack in the Austrian capital left four victims dead, and a suspected attacker was shot dead by police, with authorities still determining whether there are other attackers on the run.View on euronews

