UK raises terror threat level to severe after attacks in Europe
Britain raised its terror threat level to severe on Tuesday, its second-highest level, following recent attacks in Austria and France.The threat level of severe means an attack in the United Kingdom is considered highly likely....
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Austria Country in Central Europe
Terrorism threat level in Britain raised to 'severe'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59Published
UK terror threat level raised to severe after Austria attack
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:47Published
Vienna shooting: What we know about 'Islamist terror' attackFour people have been killed in a gun attack in the Austrian capital. Here's what we know.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this