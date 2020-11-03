Global  
 

UK raises terror threat level to severe after attacks in Europe

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
UK raises terror threat level to severe after attacks in EuropeBritain raised its terror threat level to severe on Tuesday, its second-highest level, following recent attacks in Austria and France.The threat level of severe means an attack in the United Kingdom is considered highly likely....
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: UK raises terror threat level to ‘severe’ following Vienna attack

UK raises terror threat level to ‘severe’ following Vienna attack 00:47

 The decision to escalate the UK terror threat level to “severe” was a“precautionary measure” following Islamist attacks in Austria and France, HomeSecretary Priti Patel said.

Terrorism threat level in Britain raised to 'severe' [Video]

Terrorism threat level in Britain raised to 'severe'

Britain's terrorism threat level has been raised to 'severe' as a precaution following attacks in France and Austria, interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published
UK terror threat level raised to severe after Austria attack [Video]

UK terror threat level raised to severe after Austria attack

Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced the UK's terror threat level has been increased from substantial to severe, following an attack in Vienna, Austria. Ms Patel insisted the change was a "precautionary measure" and "was not based on any specific threat". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published

Vienna shooting: What we know about 'Islamist terror' attack

 Four people have been killed in a gun attack in the Austrian capital. Here's what we know.
BBC News

Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna [Video]

Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna

Police search for suspected gunmen who opened fire at six locations in the Austrian capital killing at least four people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:09Published
Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack [Video]

Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he will more than doublethe number of soldiers deployed to protect against terror attacks after threepeople were killed at a church in Nice. Mr..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published
Duo allegedly planned terror attacks targeting Trump Tower, other sites: feds [Video]

Duo allegedly planned terror attacks targeting Trump Tower, other sites: feds

Duo allegedly planned terror attacks targeting Trump Tower, other sites: feds

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:38Published

Afghanistan declares day of mourning after terror attack at Kabul university

 The Afghan government announced Tuesday as a national day of mourning as a tribute to the 22 victims who lost their lives during a terror attack at the Kabul...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesNews24MENAFN.comNewsyEurasia Review

Austria’s Catholic bishops: pray for victims of Vienna terror attack

 CNA Staff, Nov 3, 2020 / 05:00 am (CNA).- Austria’s Catholic bishops have appealed for prayers for the victims of Monday night’s terror attack in...
CNA Also reported by •News24NewsySBS

Vienna Chief Rabbi: Terror attack ‘assault on coexistence, tolerance’

Vienna Chief Rabbi: Terror attack ‘assault on coexistence, tolerance’ Chief Rabbi of Vienna Rabbi Jaron Engelmayer said terror attack designed to disturb peace and tranquility of Vienna, says the Jewish community is praying for the...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •Zee NewsEurasia ReviewDeutsche Welle

