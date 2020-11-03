Global  
 

Britain Raises National Terror Alert Level To ‘Severe’

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Britain Raises National Terror Alert Level To ‘Severe’Britain’s Home secretary announced Tuesday the nation was raising its terrorism threat level from “substantial” to “severe” following recent terrorist activity in France and Austria.

According to Britain’s MI5 domestic intelligence agency, the severe alert means a terrorist attack is highly likely. It is the fourth...
Britain Raises National Terror Alert Level to 'Severe'

 Security service says terror attack is 'highly likely' following incidents in Austria, France
