Britain’s Home secretary announced Tuesday the nation was raising its terrorism threat level from “substantial” to “severe” following recent terrorist activity in France and Austria.



Britain's Home secretary announced Tuesday the nation was raising its terrorism threat level from "substantial" to "severe" following recent terrorist activity in France and Austria.According to Britain's MI5 domestic intelligence agency, the severe alert means a terrorist attack is highly likely.

Related news from verified sources Britain Raises National Terror Alert Level to 'Severe' Security service says terror attack is 'highly likely' following incidents in Austria, France

