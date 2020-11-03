american sexy models Lizzo bares all in American flag outfit as she encourages voters to ‘stay in line’ at polls on Election Day https://t.co/PFWq3soIrE 16 minutes ago Augusta Georgia Lizzo bares all in American flag outfit as she encourages voters to ‘stay in line’ at polls on Election Day - Fox N… https://t.co/XNKizAZYX8 21 minutes ago Austin Texas Lizzo bares all in American flag outfit as she encourages voters to ‘stay in line’ at polls on Election Day - Fox N… https://t.co/7n4vm1i7zP 37 minutes ago URBANTIAN™ Lizzo bares all in American flag outfit as she encourages voters to ‘stay in line’ at polls on Election Day - Fox N… https://t.co/UuOL7EEau1 1 hour ago