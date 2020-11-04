US election results 2020: Delaware elects Democrat Sarah McBride country's first transgender state senator

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sarah McBride Becomes First Trans State Senator In US history



Sarah McBride was elected in Delaware as the first openly transgender state senator in US history. McBride won a seat representing the first State Senate district in Delaware, reports Business.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 53 minutes ago Sarah McBride Becomes Highest Ranking Transgender Elected Official In Country



McBride was elected to Delaware's state Senate. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:19 Published 59 minutes ago GOP Sen. Joni Ernst Faces Challenge From Democrat Nom. Theresa Greenfield



Theresa Greenfield is challenging GOP Sen. Joni Ernst for US Senate in Iowa. Polls in Iowa closed at 9 p.m. local time and the results are rolling in, says Business Insider. Ernst is an Iowa Army.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published 1 hour ago

Related news from verified sources US election: America elects its first transgender senator America has elected its first openly transgender senator.Democrat Sarah McBride will be Delaware's next senator for the First State Senate District. I hope...

New Zealand Herald 58 minutes ago





Tweets about this