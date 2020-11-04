US election results 2020: Delaware elects Democrat Sarah McBride country's first transgender state senator
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Democrat Sarah McBride has won a state Senate race in Delaware, and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in.
Democrat Sarah McBride has won a state Senate race in Delaware, and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this