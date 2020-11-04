Global  
 

US election results 2020: Delaware elects Democrat Sarah McBride country's first transgender state senator

Zee News Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Democrat Sarah McBride has won a state Senate race in Delaware, and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in.
Sarah McBride Makes US History

Sarah McBride Makes US History 00:37

 Democrat Sarah McBride has won the race for her state’s first Senate district. This means she will become the first openly transgender state senator in US history. McBride earned herself something of a national profile when she addressed the DNC in 2016. In her speech, she celebrated the chance...

Sarah McBride Becomes First Trans State Senator In US history

Sarah McBride Becomes First Trans State Senator In US history

Sarah McBride was elected in Delaware as the first openly transgender state senator in US history. McBride won a seat representing the first State Senate district in Delaware, reports Business..

Sarah McBride Becomes Highest Ranking Transgender Elected Official In Country

Sarah McBride Becomes Highest Ranking Transgender Elected Official In Country

McBride was elected to Delaware's state Senate.

US election: America elects its first transgender senator

US election: America elects its first transgender senator America has elected its first openly transgender senator.Democrat Sarah McBride will be Delaware's next senator for the First State Senate District. I hope...
