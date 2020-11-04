Hollywood Stars Urge Patience, Fight Anxiety Over 2020 Election Results Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Hollywood stars are reacting to ongoing election counts, mostly with a mix of anxiety and dread, tweeting well into the night and waking up anxious as the race between remains too close to call.



Per the Associated Press. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden remain deadlocked as



Pro-Trump actress Kirstie Alley said Wednesday morning that she “awoke to strangeness,” and repeated Trump’s inaccurate accusations that mail-in voting is somehow illegitimate. “The problem with mail in votes is they are ghosts. No proof of anything including being alive, being a resident, or being a citizen. Absentee ballots are not mail in votes. But we knew that didn’t we? Hope the ghosts don’t win,” Alley tweeted.



Some Hollywood figures stayed up to watch the



Actress Chrissy Teigen found it amusing to compare liberal fears of losing the election to what she imagined were Republicans’. Teigen tweeted, ‘it’s insane what *our* fears are if we lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins. like we will prob all die or be handmaids and they’re worried about bathroom safety.”



Teigen was referring to controversial so-called “bathroom bills;” challenges from



Charlize Theron posted a celebratory message congratulating Sarah McBride, the first out transgender state senator to be elected in Delaware — and first trans woman elected to senate overall. “We are all a mess of anxiety right now but at least we can celebrate this incredible news,” Theron said with a link to an article about McBride’s win.



Rapper Cardi B said on her Instagram last night that she was so stressed out “watching these states turn red” that she felt the need to smoke three cigarettes at once. ” Earlier in the day, Cardi was sharing promo codes on her social media for fans to use to get free rideshare lifts to the polls — she was one of several hip-hop artists to do so, including Migos’ Offset and rapper DaBaby.



Speaking of substances, former “Hairspray” actress Ricki Lake asked Twitter today, “is it a Bloody Mary kind of morning? Asking for a friend.” Bravo late-night host Andy Cohen replied with another way to take the edge off, suggesting Lake instead “wake and bake.”



Check out more celebrity reactions to the ongoing election count below.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CHJ3D0Xg7qE/?hl=en







Hang tough everyone. #CountEveryVote this is what we have been saying about Trump and his #RedMirage. https://t.co/Ao29PH5PEm



— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2020











I’m just pacing back and forth. At least I’m burning off the gallon of ice cream I just ate. #ElectionNight



— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 4, 2020











Biden 205 – trump 163

Relax



— John Cusack (@johncusack) November 4, 2020











We are all a mess of anxiety right now but at least we can celebrate this incredible news https://t.co/MlUMCnXfEF



— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) November 4, 2020











Is it a Bloody Mary kind of morning? Asking for a friend.



— Ricki Lake (@RickiLake) November 4, 2020











#CountEveryVote pic.twitter.com/dufFaeMYrk



— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 4, 2020











This is like being awake during your own surgery.



— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020











Stressed out! No sleep answer you?



— Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) November 4, 2020











Got absolutely no sleep last night.



— Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) November 4, 2020











Im not a political person, but is it strange to anybody else, that for the first time ever, we have to wait a day…2 days…5 days…10 days…to find out who won the the presidential race?



— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 4, 2020











I’m not losing hope. My faith is strong. Just very disappointed at how close this is. Like…. really y’all?



— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 4, 2020











Awoke to strangeness. The problem with mail in votes is they are ghosts. No proof of anything including being alive, being a resident, or being a citizen. Absentee ballots are not mail in votes. But we knew that didn’t we?Hope the ghosts don’t win



— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 4, 2020











think of all the stressful numbers rattling around in our heads that pertain to the grimness of this year alone. WHY do i know how many avatar sequels there will be.



— Bowen Yang (@bowenyang) November 4, 2020







Related videos from verified sources 3 Ways to Deal With Election Day Anxiety



'Seinfeld', 'Happy Days', More Famous TV Casts Reunite to Support Biden and Democrats | THR News

The stars will unite in hopes that the stars will align for their presidential picks this Election Day. Cast members are coming together virtual from 'Private Practice' to 'Seinfeld' and 'Happy Days'.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:57 Published 2 weeks ago



The stars will unite in hopes that the stars will align for their presidential picks this Election Day. Cast members are coming together virtual from 'Private Practice' to 'Seinfeld' and 'Happy Days'.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:57 Published 2 weeks ago

