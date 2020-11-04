Watch Bernie Sanders Accurately Predict What Just Happened on Election Night – 9 Days Ago (Video) Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Election Night dragged well into the early morning hours Wednesday, with no clear winner between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, who pre-emptively claimed he won based on incomplete results.



Nine days ago on “The Tonight Show,” Bernie Sanders saw all of that coming. As in, all of it. From Trump falsely saying he won, to early voting totals favoring Election Day voters in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which skews heavily Republican.



“You’re going to have a situation, I suspect, in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, other states, where they are going to be receiving huge amounts of mail-in ballots. They’re not able–for bad reasons–to begin processing those ballots until Election Day or maybe when the polls close. That means you’re going to have states dealing with perhaps millions of mail-in ballots,” the Vermont Senator said on the Oct. 23 show.



You can watch Sanders’ eerily succinct prediction in the video above (his comments start around 2:50 mark).



“It could well be that at 10 o’clock on election night, Trump is winning in Michigan, he’s winning in Pennsylvania, he’s winning in Wisconsin and he gets on the television and he says: ‘Thank you, Americans, for re-electing me. It’s all over. Have a good day,’ Sanders continued. “But then the next day, and the day following, all of those mail-in ballots start getting counted and it turns out that Biden has won those states. At which point Trump says: ‘See? I told you the whole thing was fraudulent. I told you those mail-in ballots were crooked. And, you know, we’re not going to leave office.'”



Early on Wednesday morning, Trump said: “We will win this and, as far as I’m concerned, we already have won it.” Trump was strongly criticized, even from conservative circles, for pre-emptively, and incorrectly, saying he won. However, as more mail-in ballots were counted in the three states Sanders mentioned, the vote shifted towards Biden, who now leads in Wisconsin and Michigan, and closed the gap in Pennsylvania.



On Wednesday morning, the



Twitter quickly added a label that said, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”



Just like Bernie said would happen.



