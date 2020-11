You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Truth Be Told: A fact check on Sen. Gardner's ad attacking John Hickenlooper's ethics violations



As Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., washes a red Maserati, he begins one of his latest campaign ads, called "Only One", by telling viewers that only one Colorado governor has been convicted of violating.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 03:13 Published on September 23, 2020 Gov. Charlie Baker Endorses Maine Sen. Susan Collins For Re-Election



WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:23 Published on September 18, 2020

Tweets about this