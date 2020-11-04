Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MLB Announces Gold Glove Award Winners

Newsy Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
MLB Announces Gold Glove Award WinnersWatch VideoMajor League Baseball has announced its winners of the Rawlings Gold Glove awards, which are given annually to the best fielders at their respective positions in both the National and American Leagues.

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado received his eighth straight Gold Glove, joined by Kansas City Royals...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this