US Democracy: The Four-Year Rule? – OpEd

New Jersey Keeps 14-Day Quarantine Rule for Travelers As New York Shifts to COVID Testing



Anyone who travels to New Jersey from a list of certain states is still required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:38 Published 1 day ago

Presidential Historian Reviews Presidents in Film & TV, from 'Lincoln' to 'The Comey Rule'



Presidential historian Jeffrey Engel fact checks presidential scenes from movies and television including 'Frost/Nixon,' 'Lincoln,' 'Pearl Harbor,' 'Vice,' 'Saturday Night Live,' 'The Comey Rule,'.. Credit: Vanity Fair Duration: 47:00 Published 1 week ago