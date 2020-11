About 150 people have either died or remain unaccounted for in Guatemala due to mudslides caused by powerful storm Eta, which buried an entire village, President...

Guatemala Rescuers Search for Scores of People Buried in Mudslide Caused by Eta More than 100 are feared dead in what is likely to be the deadliest episode of a storm that has already claimed more than 60 lives in Central America.

NYTimes.com 4 hours ago