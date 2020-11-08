Global  
 

President-Elect Joe Biden Addresses Nation

Newsy Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
President-Elect Joe Biden Addresses NationWatch VideoSpeaking before a crowd of hundreds of supporters gathered in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday, Joe Biden delivered his victory speech as the 46th president of the United States.

"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. Who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States,"...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win

Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win 01:12

 Joe Biden says he is already preparing to assume the presidency even though hehas not been declared the winner in his race against President Donald Trump.Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, just before 11pm on Friday local time, theformer vice-president said although he did not have a final...

