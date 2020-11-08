President-Elect Joe Biden Addresses Nation
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoSpeaking before a crowd of hundreds of supporters gathered in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday, Joe Biden delivered his victory speech as the 46th president of the United States.
"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. Who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States,"...
Watch VideoSpeaking before a crowd of hundreds of supporters gathered in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday, Joe Biden delivered his victory speech as the 46th president of the United States.
"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. Who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States,"...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources