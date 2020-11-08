Global  
 

Bangladesh Turns Out To Be A Contender For India On Economic And Social Indicators – OpEd

Eurasia Review Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Bangladesh Turns Out To Be A Contender For India On Economic And Social Indicators – OpEdInternational Monetary Fund (IMF) recent data showed that Bangladesh’s per capita gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate is predicated to become the highest in South Asia and the fourth-highest in the whole of Asia in 2020 compared to that of last year. Its per capita GDP growth would be the sixth highest in the world in the...
