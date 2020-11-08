Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Astronauts arrive at launch site for second SpaceX crew flight

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Astronauts arrive at launch site for second SpaceX crew flightFour astronauts arrived at Kennedy Space Center on Sunday for SpaceX's second crew launch, coming up next weekend.For NASA, it marks the long-awaited start of regular crew rotations at the International Space Station, with private...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: SpaceX Successfully Launches US Space Force GPS Satellite

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Space Force GPS Satellite 00:24

 Hawthorne-based SpaceX Thursday successfully launched a rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida carrying a U.S. Space Force GPS satellite into orbit. Katie Johnston reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

SpaceX SpaceX American private aerospace company

Elon Musk aims to make fast satellite internet with Starlink, but will it be worth it?

 The Starlink network created by Elon Musk's SpaceX might be the solution to slow, pricey satellite internet. Here's how it works.
USATODAY.com

SpaceX launches third-generation GPS navigation satellite

 The launch was expected to give NASA the data needed to press ahead with the next Crew Dragon fight to space station.
CBS News

Watch SpaceX launch an updated GPS satellite for the Space Force

 Thursday night, SpaceX is slated to launch a new, upgraded GPS satellite for the US Space Force from Cape Canaveral, Florida — the latest spacecraft intended..
The Verge

Rocket Lab’s next launch will feature a rocket recovery dress rehearsal

 Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket. | Image: Rocket Lab

On Rocket Lab’s next launch to space, the company plans to go through all of the necessary steps..
The Verge

NASA NASA Independent space agency of the United States federal government

The asteroid NASA just landed on turns out to be hollow, with a large 'void' at its center.

 The asteroid Bennu just keeps getting more bizarre. When NASA decided to send a probe to land on a space rock and bring back samples, it picked Bennu for its..
WorldNews

Final dance of unequal black hole partners

 Solving the equations of general relativity for colliding black holes is no simple matter. Physicists began using supercomputers to obtain solutions to this..
WorldNews

Mark Kelly’s Secret Weapon

 In November 1969, Barry Goldwater, the Republican senator from Arizona, told reporters that he probably wouldn’t seek reelection. Once the Republican Party’s..
WorldNews
Rare collection of NASA photographs up for auction [Video]

Rare collection of NASA photographs up for auction

More than 2,400 photographs of "the golden age of space exploration" is to go up for auction, featuring a rare photograph of U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong on the surface of the moon.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published

International Space Station International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit

US Prez polls: NASA astronaut votes from space

 MUMBAI: Among the millions of votes cast in this year’s US Presidential election, one was that of astronaut , who exercised her franchise from the..
WorldNews

Watch as NASA celebrates 20 years of humans living on the International Space Station

 Today marks the 20th anniversary of the first long-term mission to the International Space Station, known as Expedition 1. Ever since then, there have always..
The Verge
ISS timeline: Memorable moments from the space station [Video]

ISS timeline: Memorable moments from the space station

Space scientists around the world are preparing to mark the 20th anniversaryof humanity’s continuous presence in outer space. On November 2, it will beexactly two decades since astronauts have made their homes 250 miles above theEarth, through their uninterrupted occupancy of the International SpaceStation (ISS). Built, crewed and operated in partnership between the US,Russia, Japan, Canada and Europe, the ISS circles the globe once every 90minutes at a speed of around 17,000 miles per hour. Here is a timeline of someof the key events associated with the orbiting space lab.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:13Published

AP Top Stories October 30 P

 Here's the latest for Friday October 30th: Biden, Trump campaigning in lead up to election day; 2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback; Quake..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

City on Mars: How Elon Plans to Build It and Populate It [Video]

City on Mars: How Elon Plans to Build It and Populate It

HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA — SpaceX's famous CEO, Elon Musk plans to have established a functioning city on Mars by 2050, and here's how he plans to do it. Mars and Earth align every 2 years, making..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:54Published
SpaceX has successful launch this morning [Video]

SpaceX has successful launch this morning

A successful launch this morning for SpaceX! It comes after a series of scrubbed launches due to weather and hardware issues.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
SpaceX rocket to launch Monday morning at Kennedy Space Center [Video]

SpaceX rocket to launch Monday morning at Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX will attempt to launch Monday morning after multiple scrubbed launches.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:22Published