Astronauts arrive at launch site for second SpaceX crew flight
Four astronauts arrived at Kennedy Space Center on Sunday for SpaceX's second crew launch, coming up next weekend.For NASA, it marks the long-awaited start of regular crew rotations at the International Space Station, with private...
