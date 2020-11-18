SpaceX capsule reaches International Space Station
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () SpaceX's newly launched capsule with four astronauts arrived on Monday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring. The Dragon capsule pulled up and docked late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automated flight from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The linkup occurred 422 km above Idaho.
SpaceX’s newly launched capsule with four astronauts arrived on Tuesday at theInternational Space Station (ISS), their new home until spring. The Dragoncapsule pulled up and docked early on Tuesday, following a 27-hour, completelyautomated flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre.