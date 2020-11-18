Global  
 

SpaceX capsule reaches International Space Station

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
SpaceX's newly launched capsule with four astronauts arrived on Monday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring. The Dragon capsule pulled up and docked late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automated flight from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The linkup occurred 422 km above Idaho.

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: SpaceX capsule successfully reaches International Space Station

SpaceX capsule successfully reaches International Space Station 01:24

 SpaceX’s newly launched capsule with four astronauts arrived on Tuesday at theInternational Space Station (ISS), their new home until spring. The Dragoncapsule pulled up and docked early on Tuesday, following a 27-hour, completelyautomated flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre.

