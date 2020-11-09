Eta strikes Florida Keys; expected to become hurricane
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta made landfall on Florida's Lower Matecumbe Key on Sunday night, days after leaving scores of dead and over 100 missing in Mexico and Central America.
