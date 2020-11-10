Kamala Harris win a milestone for gender equality:UN leadership

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Democracy After the 19th Amendment: 100 Years of Women Voting



Just this week, Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first Black women vice-presidential candidate. But 100 years ago, women had just gained the right to vote. On the 100th anniversary of the.. Credit: Localish Duration: 22:26 Published on October 10, 2020 Kamala Harris Could Be First Female VP Of Color



Al Drago/Getty Images The debate between US Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris is Wednesday night. If elected, Harris would be the first woman and the first woman of color to serve as.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on October 7, 2020