Kamala Harris win a milestone for gender equality:UN leadership
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Top United Nations leadership hailed the election of Democrat *Kamala Harris* as America's first Black and South Asian-descent woman Vice President, applauding her for breaking "yet another ceiling" and describing it as a "milestone for gender equality".
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is always pleased and "always...
