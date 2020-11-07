Global  
 

Kamala Harris Makes History As Vice President-Elect

Newsy Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Kamala Harris Makes History As Vice President-ElectWatch VideoKamala Harris has made history as America's first woman and first person of color elected as vice president.

Harris, who is Black and South Asian, is reaching the milestone in an election year marked by a global pandemic and widespread protests against racial inequality.

"Regardless of where we live, our race,...
