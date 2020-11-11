Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Can A Shakeup At The Pentagon Negatively Impact National Security?

Newsy Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Can A Shakeup At The Pentagon Negatively Impact National Security?Watch VideoOn Monday, President Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Now, three key Pentagon officials with years of experience have handed in their resignations, raising concerns from critics that national security could be in jeopardy. 

“The president ... has left the Pentagon without the institutional knowledge and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gen McMaster: ‘Trump making transition turbulent' [Video]

Gen McMaster: ‘Trump making transition turbulent'

Mr Trump does not have to listen to advisers, says his ex-national security adviser H.R McMaster.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:00Published
Ability to deter war crucial for achieving peace: Rajnath Singh [Video]

Ability to deter war crucial for achieving peace: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended diamond jubilee celebrations of National Defence College on November 05. He attended the event via video-conferencing. Singh said, "The most fundamental..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:12Published
Watch: Pakistani national among two Jaish terrorists killed in Budgam encounter [Video]

Watch: Pakistani national among two Jaish terrorists killed in Budgam encounter

Two terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in an encounter in Budgam, Jammu & Kashmir. One of the slain terrorist is reportedly a Pakistani national while another is a resident of Pulwama..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump loyalists given top Pentagon roles after several officials resign following Esper's ouster

 The shakeup has prompted Democrats to raise national security concerns as President-elect Joe Biden begins his transition.
Upworthy